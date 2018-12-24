64. Christmas quiz 2018 special

Alison McGovern and Stella Creasy go head-to-head in the Progressive Britain quiz of 2018 – including Ukip leaders, reality television and who will replace Theresa May in 2019.

Further watching:

*Jonathan Dimbleby Show debate on Europe, 1996

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.