Podcast

64. Christmas quiz 2018 special

Joe Cox
December 24, 2018
1 min read

Alison McGovern and Stella Creasy go head-to-head in the Progressive Britain quiz of 2018 – including Ukip leaders, reality television and who will replace Theresa May in 2019.

Further watching:

*Jonathan Dimbleby Show debate on Europe, 1996

Joe Cox

Joe Cox is digital assistant at Progress

