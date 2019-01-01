Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

65. New Year special – a Progressive 2018?

Joe Cox
January 1, 2019
1 min read

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd discuss some of the progressive successes of 2018.

Further reading:

*209 Women exhibition free tickets

*209 Women project – see some of the pictures

*Conor Pope: LabourSay – on the winning side

Further listening:

*Parenting and politics with Darren Jones

*Seni’s Law, with Steve Reed

*Labour’s antisemitism problem, with Marlon Solomon

*Repealing the eighth, with Niamh Ní Mhaoileoin

Joe Cox

Joe Cox is digital assistant at Progress

