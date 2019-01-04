Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Extra: Why Javid’s ‘genuine refugee’ comments matter

January 4, 2019
Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd look at the political cynicism the Tories have approached the recent refugee story with, and discuss what the implications of the latest polling of Labour members might be.


*Sign up to the LabourSay WhatsApp

*Corbyn rejects Labour members’ calls for a second EU vote

*Politicians could ease refugee suffering, but instead they stoke fear

