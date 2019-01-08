Some lorries, no worries

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

A no-deal Brexit could be the biggest economic crash this country faces in our lifetime. At the time of writing, it is 80 days away (thank you, LabourSay countdown clock).

Being the default exit from the European Union, it also happens to currently be the likeliest scenario.

Theresa May has been trotting out the ridiculous and irresponsible mantra that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ for two years now – to the point where some of her more impressionable backbenchers think that no deal is better than her bad deal. Meanwhile, the European Union still do not believe the British government is so stupid as to actually believe it. As a negotiating tactic, it has not gone well.

So, what has been done to prepare for this looming catastrophe? Well, today, a few dozen lorries pretended to be in a traffic jam in Kent. Rest easy tonight.

Parliament is gearing up for the big Brexit vote next Tuesday, following its postponement last month. On tomorrow’s Progressive Britain podcast, my colleague Stephanie Lloyd talks to Alison McGovern about whether anything has actually changed in the last few weeks, while I interview academic Tim Bale about research that reveals the extent of the pro-European sentiment among Labour members. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify now so you do not miss out.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Populist narratives of good versus evil, national decline and secret control by elites could lead the left down some dangerous paths, writes Chris Clarke

At Labour women’s conference 2018 Dawn Butler said that it is ‘better to break the law than break the poor’. This is misguided, writes Marian Craig

Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd look at the political cynicism the Tories have approached the recent refugee story with, and discuss what the implications of the latest polling of Labour members might be.

Caroline Lucas is wrong – a meat tax would only hurt the poor

Poppy Noor, Guardian

The A-Z of universal credit

Anoosh Chakelian, New Statesman

To win the climate change battles, we need to talk about gilets jaunes

Daphne LePrince-Ringuet, Wired UK

Rashida Tlaib’s thobe and Ilhan Omar’s hijab are making congressional history

Rebecca Jennings, Vox

All at sea: an open letter to Sajid Javid

Stephen Hale, Politics.co.uk

