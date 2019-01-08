66. Labour members and Brexit

Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
This week, MPs return to parliament ahead of next week’s big vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. Initially scheduled for last month, the vote was postponed under concern that it would fail to pass.

But is the agreement any different now? Have any MPs changed their mind? And what role will Labour members now play in shaping the course of Brexit.

Stephanie Lloyd and Alison McGovern discuss the mood in parliament this week, while Conor Pope chats to Tim Bale about new research he has led into Labour members’ views on Brexit.

