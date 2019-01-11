Extra: The week before

Next week sees Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement finally come before the House of Commons. With the government already suffering two Brexit defeats this week, it is unlikely to pass – but what will Labour’s response be? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss which way things are likely to go, and how much time there is to call a general election.

Further reading:

Theresa May calls the unions

Paul Mason: Lexit is a political fantasy

Sign up to the LabourSay Brexit alert service

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.