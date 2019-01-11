Extra: The week before

Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Next week sees Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement finally come before the House of Commons. With the government already suffering two Brexit defeats this week, it is unlikely to pass – but what will Labour’s response be? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss which way things are likely to go, and how much time there is to call a general election.

