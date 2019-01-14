This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Next week could define British politics for years to come. How Theresa May’s government survives through to next Friday depends on what Labour’s response to the result of Tuesday’s big vote is.

While most of us have written off the prospect of the withdrawal agreement passing in the Commons, May has not – which is why she has, for the first time as prime minister, been ringing up trade union general secretaries this week. If you are as excited as I am for the next seven days, me and my colleague Stephanie Lloyd cover all of this on the latest Progressive Britain extra show, out today.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

The Progressive Britain Podcast

Next week sees Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement finally come before the House of Commons. With the government already suffering two Brexit defeats this week, it is unlikely to pass – but what will Labour’s response be? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss which way things are likely to go, and how much time there is to call a general election.

