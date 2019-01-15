Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
67. Degrading discourse and the far right

Progress
January 15, 2019
Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd reveal how the night of Theresa May’s big vote will unfold, while Conor Pope speaks to Hope Not Hate’s Matthew McGregor about the growing harassment outside parliament by a small cabal of rightwing thugs – does this relate to wider growth of a far right ecosystem?

*Who are ‘they’? Rosie Carter on how a backlash against undefined external powers could hurt Labour

