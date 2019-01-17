Time to end the ambiguity

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

‘If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.’

The ambiguity in that line will be pored over now. The ‘constructive ambiguity’ of Labour’s Brexit position was baked into the text of the conference motion on the issue.This is supposed to allow the leadership free rein to react to events.

Or, indeed, not react. The pervading analysis at the top of the party, as I understand it, is that coming down too hard on either side of the Brexit debate could potentially alienate voters.

But with Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement voted down in such emphatic terms, it is incumbent on Labour to put something forward now to try and guide us out of this mess. Realistically, maintaining ‘constructive ambiguity’ means two things. First, that we will essentially allow Brexit to happen. Second, that ‘nothing will come of nothing’: it increases the likelihood of no deal.

Frankly, we are past the point where ambiguity maintains its use. The Tory deal is dead, yet they have blocked an election. The moral leadership of this country is in the hands of the Labour party.

That is why we are supporting the LabourSay.EU campaign to ask our Labour members of parliament to back a public vote, and commit to leading the campaign to stay in. People across the country have already taken part, and the pressure it creates will be vital in shifting Labour’s position. You can contact your MP here.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

One thing to watch today

What could a no-deal Brexit actually mean for YOU?

Channel 4 News, YouTube

