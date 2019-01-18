Discover the route to a public vote

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.
Theresa May dominated the news bulletins last night by making a statement on the steps of Downing Street that added precisely nothing to what she had already said. Despite the government crest on the lectern, it was a solely party political ploy.
She can say that her ‘door remains open’ to cross-party talks (while stood in front of one which was, fittingly, shut) but her words mean little. Had she truly wanted to build cross-party consensus, she would have started two years ago, when she lost her majority. If she was serious about cross-party consensus now, she would not be doubling down on the red lines that prevent anything she proposes being remotely acceptable to most Labour members of parliament.
That means Labour cannot help build a coalition within her red lines. We can only build one outside her red lines. From opposition, that realistically only gives us one option: a public vote. In that situation, we would be better off being honest: we want to stay in.
The route to that becoming a political reality is a difficult one.
– Conor Pope, deputy editor
Latest on Progress
Labour should have the courage to come out for Europe
Adapted from his speech to the House of Lords, Roger Liddle argues that despite its faults, the time has come for Labour to proudly stand with the European Union
The Progressive Britain Podcast
Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd reveal how the night of Theresa May’s big vote will unfold, while Conor Pope speaks to Hope Not Hate’s Matthew McGregor about the growing harassment outside parliament by a small cabal of rightwing thugs – does this relate to wider growth of a far right ecosystem?
Progress political weekend
Join us from the 9-10 March to debate the future of the Labour party and the renewal of centre-left Labour politics. Each year Progress organises a political weekend full of workshops, seminars and plenaries with Labour’s front bench and leading progressive thinkers. Held at Stoke Rochford Hall, the event has become a regular feature in the Labour political calendar.
Every year we have 30 bursaries available for Progress members; a bursary reduces the cost of a weekend ticket from £175 to just £50. Any member of Progress can apply and at least half the bursaries will be reserved for women.
