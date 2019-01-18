Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
EXTRA: Biggest government defeat ever – with guest Alastair Campbell

Stefan Rollnick
January 18, 2019
Theresa May suffered the biggest government defeat of all time, then her Tory backbenchers kept her in office – while the campaign for Labour to lead a pro-European referendum campaign steps up a gear.

Conor Pope discusses what next for Brexit with Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and guest Alastair Campbell.

ALSO: Find out what happened when Alison and Alastair had a run-in with Boris Johnson on the way to recording.

WRITE TO YOUR MP: The LabourSay campaign for Labour to lead a pro-EU campaign – laboursay.eu


Further reading:

*Alastair Campbell: A fine mess with no easy way out

*Alison McGovern: How should the future of Britain, and Brexit, be decided

*Stephanie Lloyd: Time for action – Labour should lead the campaign for Europe

Stefan Rollnick

