Sign up to the best political education event of the year

While Westminster has been living in a perpetual Brexit groundhog day, here at Progress we have been busy looking forward and building our flagship political education event of the year: Progress Political Weekend 2019.

This year we are inviting activists old and new to Stoke Rochford Hall, Grantham, on 9 and 10 March for two packed days of discussion and training, where you will be able to ask the experts your burning questions and learn about everything from economics to campaigning in your local community, as well as plenty in between. And, of course, Brexit.

Tickets are on sale now to Progress members, and we are open for bursary applications – there are more details about that here.

We are proud to have made our application process more accessible than ever this year, and encourage you to get creative by telling us what you want the Labour party to be campaigning on in almost any format you like.

If you have any questions get in touch.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor

The Progressive Britain Podcast

What does Keir Starmer’s speech mean for Labour’s Brexit position? Does Theresa May secretly want no deal to be blocked? And what will parliament do for the next week before the big Brexit vote? Conor, Alison and Steph discuss, while Jess Phillips explains why the Brexit conversation needs to be taken out of Westminster.

Progress political weekend

Join us from the 9-10 March to debate the future of the Labour party and the renewal of centre-left Labour politics. Each year Progress organises a political weekend full of workshops, seminars and plenaries with Labour’s front bench and leading progressive thinkers. Held at Stoke Rochford Hall, the event has become a regular feature in the Labour political calendar.

Every year we have 30 bursaries available for Progress members; a bursary reduces the cost of a weekend ticket from £175 to just £50. Any member of Progress can apply and at least half the bursaries will be reserved for women.

One thing to watch today

Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Brexit

BBC Newsnight, YouTube

Five things to read today

EXPLAINED: From stopping no-deal to calling a second referendum – all the ‘Plan B’ Brexit amendments MPs could get a vote on

Matt Foster, PoliticsHome

Sony to move Europe headquarters to avoid Brexit disruption

BBC News

Government’s failure to understand surge in demand for children’s services will see more exposed to neglect and abuse, report finds

May Bulman, Independent

Farage ally said black men are violent due to high testosterone

Peter Walker, Guardian

Ilhan Omar and the Myth of Jewish Hypnosis

Bari Weiss, New York Times

