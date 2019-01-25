EXTRA: Amendments and partnerships

Conor and Matthew go through the likely amendments for the return of the big Brexit vote next week, as well as the proposed partnership between Northern Ireland’s SDLP and the Republic of Ireland’s Fianna Fail, and the early frontrunners in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee in America.

