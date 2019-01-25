This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Rarely has there been so much excitement for amendments. The ones being put forward by Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn to give parliament better control over Brexit when Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement returns to the Commons next week are particularly drawing attention.

But so is the one that has been withdrawn by Chuka Umunna and Sarah Wollaston, which called for a People’s Vote. Some want to argue that the lack of an amendment on a public vote is somehow a failure of those campaigning for one. But this makes no sense.

Nothing, at this stage, has majority support in the House of Commons. That is an argument for, not against, a referendum on Brexit. For some it is the best option; for others, it is the backup if politicians fail to fashion a way out of this mess.

The only reason you would argue that this is the end of the road for the referendum option is if you did not want it to succeed.

To keep up the pressure and push back against this narrative, make sure you write to your MP.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor

John Mann on the rise in antisemitic internet searches

What does Keir Starmer’s speech mean for Labour’s Brexit position? Does Theresa May secretly want no deal to be blocked? And what will parliament do for the next week before the big Brexit vote? Conor, Alison and Steph discuss, while Jess Phillips explains why the Brexit conversation needs to be taken out of Westminster.

Progress deputy editor Conor Pope: 'This is a bit of bigger story than an amendment not being tabled today – potential for some pretty big repercussions for the UK and Irish Labour parties.'

The answer to Saudi Arabia that no one is talking about

Countries around the world have struggled to find a serious way to put pressure on Saudi Arabia’s regime, but the answer could lie in targeting private military companies, writes Jack Clayton

