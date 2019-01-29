Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

69. Citizens’ assemblies: how would they work? – with guest Stella Creasy

Progress
January 29, 2019
1 min read

Are citizens’ assemblies the way to break the Brexit deadlock? Alison speaks to Stella Creasy about the new solution being touted to find a way forward by involving people from outside of politics in the decision-making process.

And with big news for Progressive Britain, Alison and Steph quiz Conor on some of the best moments on the podcast over the past 18 months.

Further reading:

*Lisa Nandy and Stella Creasy: MPs alone won’t solve the Brexit deadlock. We need a citizens’ assembly

*Alison McGovern: Sometimes we MPs need to shut up and listen – that’s why we need citizens assemblies on Brexit

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Podcast

EXTRA: Amendments and partnerships

Conor and Matthew go through the likely amendments for the return of the big Brexit vote next week, as well as the proposed partnership between Northern Ireland’s SDLP and the Republic of Ireland’s Fianna Fail, and the...

Progress
1 min read
The Progress Daily Email

Keep up the pressure

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here. Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment...

Conor Pope
3 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

Before you go!

int(0)