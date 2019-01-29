69. Citizens’ assemblies: how would they work? – with guest Stella Creasy

Are citizens’ assemblies the way to break the Brexit deadlock? Alison speaks to Stella Creasy about the new solution being touted to find a way forward by involving people from outside of politics in the decision-making process.

And with big news for Progressive Britain, Alison and Steph quiz Conor on some of the best moments on the podcast over the past 18 months.

