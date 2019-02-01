EXTRA: The path to staying in

Conor and Henna discuss why the Irish backstop is important, busting Lexit myths, who the public blames for the Brexit mess, going inside the People’s Vote campaign and the football affiliations of Doctor Who.

Further reading:

*Claire Tighe on why the backstop matters

*Report: Busting the Lexity myths

