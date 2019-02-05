Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
70. Brexit and the age of austerity

Progress
February 5, 2019
Did austerity cause Brexit? Henna chats to James Kirkup, director of the Social Market Foundation, about the bedroom tax, the remain youthquake fallacy, and getting ASOS delivery drivers better working conditions. PLUS Alison and Stephanie try to tackle Brexit in 15 seconds.

EXTRA: The path to staying in

Conor and Henna discuss why the Irish backstop is important, busting Lexit myths, who the public blames for the Brexit mess, going inside the People’s Vote campaign and the football affiliations of Doctor Who. Further...

Progress
