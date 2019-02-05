70. Brexit and the age of austerity

Did austerity cause Brexit? Henna chats to James Kirkup, director of the Social Market Foundation, about the bedroom tax, the remain youthquake fallacy, and getting ASOS delivery drivers better working conditions. PLUS Alison and Stephanie try to tackle Brexit in 15 seconds.

