EXTRA: Backstop’s back (alright) – with Jonathan Powell

With another big week coming up for Brexit we tackle one an issue that everyone seems to have an opinion on, yes, it’s the Irish backstop. Henna is joined by Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Tony Blair and one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, to explain why the backstop’s so important and what could happen if we don’t take the issue of the Irish border seriously.

