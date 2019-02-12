Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
71. A road to safe passage – with Beth Gardiner-Smith

February 12, 2019
Henna, Alison and Stephanie discuss the latest Brexit amendments, another round of Tory party infighting and the upcoming immigration bill. PLUS Stefan interviews Safe Passage CEO Beth Gardiner-Smith on fighting for the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers.

Want to be a defender of rights for refugees? Head over to the Safe Passage website.

