71. A road to safe passage – with Beth Gardiner-Smith

Henna, Alison and Stephanie discuss the latest Brexit amendments, another round of Tory party infighting and the upcoming immigration bill. PLUS Stefan interviews Safe Passage CEO Beth Gardiner-Smith on fighting for the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers.
Want to be a defender of rights for refugees? Head over to the Safe Passage website.
