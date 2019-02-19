72. Labour splits

This week, Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and their colleague Katie Curtis reflect on a very sad day for the Labour party – with the departure of seven members of parliament to form an independent parliamentary group.

What does Luciana Berger’s departure mean for the Labour party’s collapse of trust with the Jewish community, what should progressives’ approach to the split be and what does it mean for Brexit?

