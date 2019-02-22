Extra: No way, Galloway

What a week it has been. On this extra show, deputy director Stephanie Lloyd catches up with her colleague Katie Curtis to discuss the Labour leadership’s response to the Labour split, how deselections could be bad for diversity in the parliamentary Labour party and how we can stop George Galloway from rejoining the Labour party.

