Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

73. Being LGBT in Parliament – with Angela Eagle MP

Progress
February 26, 2019
1 min read

In our LGBT History Month special, Stephanie and Katie speak to pioneering MP Angela Eagle about being a lesbian in parliament and how far we still have to go on LGBT rights.

Learn more:

*LGBT Labour on Twitter

*EP 30 on Trans rights – with Heather Peto

*EP 39 on Pride and PrEPudice: why being out on the streets still matters – with Peter Kyle MP and Greg Owen

