EXTRA: One small step

It’s been another long week in politics. Henna Shah and Stephanie Lloyd discuss how Labour has finally adopted conference policy and suspended MP Chris Williamson pending an investigation into his behaviour. Is it too little, too late? What should happen next both the Brexit impasse and the scourge of antisemitism in our party?

