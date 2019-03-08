EXTRA: Women of the world unite

This International Womens’ Day join Henna as she interviews Alison about her journey to becoming an MP, the untold history of women in Parliament, and how graphic nudity is a significant canvassing risk. PLUS we discuss what makes a good general election soundtrack.
Further reading:
* Fighting all the way by Barbara Castle – AbeBooks, Amazon
* Alison’s 5 books by women for the politically-minded (2014)
