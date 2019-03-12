75. The Progressive Britain Podcast LIVE – with Gaby Hinsliff, Roger Liddle and Pearl Sangha

Henna and Alison are joined by guests Gaby Hinsliff, Roger Liddle, and Pearl Sangha, live from Progress Political Weekend 2019 to discuss Brexit, the rise of extremism, the Labour party, and what the hell we should do next.

