Extra: MV2 be or not 2 be

Henna and Stephanie discuss this week’s meaningful vote (MV2), the similarity between politics and rapidly becoming reminiscent of the Saw franchise, and why Thomas Erskine May might save us yet. PLUS Stefan interviews Alice Bell from climate charity 10:10 UK, about how we avoid climate catastrophe.

Further reading/listening:

*Henna’s MV2 week podlist

*just who was Erskine May

*more about 10:10 UK’s campaigns

