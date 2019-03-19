76. Resist

Henna is first joined by Steph to discuss Friday’s events in New Zealand, and the broader explosion of far-right extremism around the world. Then Alison drops by to discuss where we’re at with Brexit (spoiler alert – who really knows) and we have Stefan’s interview with Phil Wilson MP on his life in the Labour party and why he thinks he and Peter Kyle may have a way out of the Brexit impasse.
Learn more:
*EP 43. Fighting fascism: the far right rise
*HOPE not hate – the New Zealand mosque shooter: what we know
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.