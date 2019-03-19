Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
76. Resist

Stefan Rollnick
March 19, 2019
Henna is first joined by Steph to discuss Friday’s events in New Zealand, and the broader explosion of far-right extremism around the world. Then Alison drops by to discuss where we’re at with Brexit (spoiler alert – who really knows) and we have Stefan’s interview with Phil Wilson MP on his life in the Labour party and why he thinks he and Peter Kyle may have a way out of the Brexit impasse.

Learn more:

*EP 43. Fighting fascism: the far right rise

*HOPE not hate – the New Zealand mosque shooter: what we know

Stefan Rollnick

