Extra: Nothing is changed, nothing has changed

Henna and Steph discuss May’s latest pointless Brexit statement and her strange attempt to blame MPs for the current crisis. We also discuss a brand new report on leftwing antisemitism, horrific attacks on Birmingham mosques, and defending LGBT rights, including in sex and relationships education. PLUS join us tomorrow at the Put It To The People march.

Further reading:

*LabourSay bloc at the Put It To The People March

*Fathom Report | Institutionally Antisemitic: Contemporary Left Antisemitism and the Crisis in the British Labour Party

*join LGBT Labour

*volunteer with HOPE not hate

