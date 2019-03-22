Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

Extra: Nothing is changed, nothing has changed

Progress
March 22, 2019
1 min read

Henna and Steph discuss May’s latest pointless Brexit statement and her strange attempt to blame MPs for the current crisis. We also discuss a brand new report on leftwing antisemitism, horrific attacks on Birmingham mosques, and defending LGBT rights, including in sex and relationships education. PLUS join us tomorrow at the Put It To The People march.

Further reading:

*LabourSay bloc at the Put It To The People March

*Fathom Report | Institutionally Antisemitic: Contemporary Left Antisemitism and the Crisis in the British Labour Party

*join LGBT Labour

*volunteer with HOPE not hate

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Podcast

76. Resist

Henna is first joined by Steph to discuss Friday’s events in New Zealand, and the broader explosion of far-right extremism around the world. Then Alison drops by to discuss where we’re at with Brexit (spoiler alert –...

Progress
1 min read
Podcast

Extra: MV2 be or not 2 be

Henna and Stephanie discuss this week’s meaningful vote (MV2), the similarity between politics and rapidly becoming reminiscent of the Saw franchise, and why Thomas Erskine May might save us yet. PLUS Stefan...

Progress
1 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

Before you go!

int(0)