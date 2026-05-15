PROGRESS CONFERENCE 2026

Progress conference returns for another year. Get the agenda below or download it via the blue button. Details of who is speaking on all the panels can be found below the agenda. All timings and names subject to change.
Kirsty McNeill MP, Anna McMorrin MP, Kiran Ramchandani, Sachin Shah, Baroness Shama Shah, Christabel Cooper (ThinkLabour), Emily Wallace (Ch)
Chris Curtis MP,
Rosie Wrighting MP,
Emily Moore (Young Labour), Colin Mortimer (PPI),
Gaby Hinsliff (Ch)
Mike Tapp MP,
Uma Kumaran MP,
Sunder Katwala (British Future),
Emily Graham (FGF)
Nathan Boroda (Ch)
Jeevun Sandher MP,
Evie Aspinall (BFPG),
Paul Mason (Council on Geostrategy),
Mitch Simmons (Ch)
Lord David Evans,
Claire Ainsley (PPI),
Lindsay Lewis (PPI),
Greg Schultz (Biden Campaign),
Josh Glancy (Ch)
Abena Oppong-Asare MP,
Steve Akehurst (Persuasion UK), Sem Moema AM,
Chris Bellfield (JRF),
Josh Garfield (Ch)
Dan Tomlinson MP,
Louisa Dollimore (GGF),
Tom Collinge (Progress),
Emma Burnell (Ch)
Lord Roger Liddle,
Stella Creasy MP,
Lucy Rigby MP,
Naushabah Khan MP,
Joni Smith (Ch)
Uma Kumaran MP,
Ella Rose,
Arooj Shah,
Johnson Situ,
Adam Langleben (Ch)
Andrew Pakes MP,
Tom Hayes MP,
Jade Azim (GGF),
Joe Dromey (Ch)