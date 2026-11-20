Milburn’s ‘New Deal’ for Young People Looks a lot Like Labour’s Old One

Alan Milburn’s review of young people and work , published on Tuesday, calls its plan “a new deal” for young people, and it looks a great deal like Labour’s old one. Personal advisers, cash for employers who hire and the loss of benefits for those who refuse to engage were the backbone of Labour’s New Deal for Young People in 1998. With almost a million young people out of work, education or training, a challenge on this scale needs something more effective.

To his credit, Milburn’s diagnosis is hard to argue with, because for years Britain has been making young people harder to employ. The minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds has risen 65% in five years, and when a young person costs nearly as much as an experienced worker, employers unsurprisingly hire the experienced worker. He is right that young people are not to blame.

To tackle the crisis, Milburn would move young people on benefits onto a new Youth Allowance with an adviser and a duty to engage, and they would lose the allowance if they persistently refused. Employers would get £3,000 for hiring someone who has been out of work or education for six months and £2,500 for each young apprentice. Anyone still out after a year would be offered a six-month job paid by the state.

This prescription is where the review falls short, because Britain has tried it before. The 1998 scheme gave unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds a personal adviser, paid employers £60 a week to take them on and removed the option of staying on benefit. Its best-known evaluation found youth employment about 17,000 higher over ten years than it would have been otherwise. Milburn’s report lists the New Deal among schemes that came and went, and concludes that “none of them lasted” . The review was trailed as radical, yet even if every proposal became law, Britain would be left with something close to the scheme Milburn hopes to move beyond.

The review’s own international evidence points elsewhere, finding that in Denmark “engagement, early activation and a credible offer did most of the work” rather than the threat of sanctions. In the Netherlands, where fewer than 5% of young people are not in education, employment or training (NEET), councils have a legal duty to find and re-engage every young person who leaves school without a basic qualification. In both, the state takes responsibility and acts directly.

In our Prosperity 2030 report we described the British state as one that “seeks to achieve nothing directly, and everything without a budget commitment”, and the review fits that description. The state would advise, set conditions and pay others to act. Beyond an initial £500m in 2027-28, the money is left to future Spending Reviews and “a radical reprioritisation of government spending”. On the review’s own modelling, the NEET rate would fall only to 6.8% by 2036, short of its 5% goal.

Timing makes this worse, because Milburn warns of “an AI-led employment meltdown” while relying on the employers already cutting entry-level jobs. In a Work Foundation survey in August, almost half of medium and large firms had cut entry-level roles in the past year, and six in ten large firms said AI or automation had played a part. Nobody knows how fast this will move, so policy has to work either way.

That uncertainty is a reason to train young people now for work Britain will need whatever happens to office jobs, from homes and a bigger grid to heat pumps and flood defences. That work comes in projects, and small firms cannot afford to keep apprentices on between them, so many have stopped taking them on. Someone has to employ young people across those gaps, and the state is best placed to do it.

Our answer is to turn the Jobcentre network into around 600 Skills Centres that employ young people from 16 as paid trainees and apprentices. Each Centre would train them through local colleges and place them with local firms as work comes in, and the firms would pay for the labour they use. Young people would be paid from day one, and firms would get trained workers without the cost of training or the risk of quiet months. The Centres would be funded from the existing Jobcentre budget, the apprenticeship levy and what firms pay, with no new tax.

Milburn has the problem right and is correct that the state must do more. A plan that pays firms, presses young people and leaves its funding to future Spending Reviews will only work if the next decade is kind. A state that employs, trains and places young people itself would work whichever way the economy turns, and give Britain the workforce it needs. That would be a new deal worth the name.