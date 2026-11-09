Job Description: Executive Director for Progress
Responsible to: The Progress Board
Salary: £40k – £50k (gross) per annum starting salary, with the potential for early progression; terms and conditions negotiable
Location: London, with regular travel
Duration: Initial fixed term contract
Progress is inviting applications for the position of Executive Director.
The Executive Director leads all aspects of the organisation and manages a small team of staff. Reporting to the Board, the Executive Director will oversee a programme of activity for members; be responsible for fundraising from a diverse range of partners; lead on developing and participating in strategic political and policy discussions both within the Labour movement and externally.
Applicants must be individuals with a significant track record of activism in the Labour Party and a demonstrable commitment to the modernising principles of social democratic revisionism.
They should have a strong interest, and preferably engagement in ‘policy’, from an ideological and political perspective. Progress is not an academic think tank, but it must have strong engagement with the academic, policy and think tank community. A key role for Progress is to promote discussion and debate within the Labour movement around ‘big picture’ policy ideas and key questions for Labour’s political strategy.
Specific Responsibilities:
Person Specification:
Experience and Skills
Progress is a membership organisation and a key role for our new director is to work out how we service our existing members better and communicate with them more effectively, online as well as in person. The director must be responsible for devising a programme of regular briefings, meetings both online and in person, and providing vehicles for member content and feedback.
A particular role for Progress is to motivate Labour’s next post-student generation to be ambitious for themselves and the party. The director should be responsible for organising social events with a political focus, and campaigning trips round the country.
Also important, particularly as Britain seeks a closer relationship with Europe are our overseas contacts, our association with the Brussels based Federation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS) and continental political foundations, for example, the German SPD’s Friedrick Ebert Stiftung and Berlin’s Progressive Zentrum. Also the PPI in the United States.
Progress wants its new director to be a person with vision, ambition, and most of all, energy in spades: someone who see their role not just as an ordinary job but a political vocation. But she or he must also recognises that as a small organisation – that has to work hard to sustain its finances – we can only succeed by cooperating with others, both the wealth of talent and commitment among Progress members and supporters – as well as building new partnerships in the worlds in which we operate – members of Parliament, mayors and councillors, political advisers. Progress has advantages – an established brand of thirty years standing, a large mailing list, and unrivalled contacts across the party
The Burnham premiership offers a new opportunity for Progress. As a former Vice Chair of Progress, Andy knows what we stand for. We share his commitment to put behind us factional battles and build a new consensus for British social democracy. Progress agrees that Labour must face up to big questions on:
At the same time our politics must adjust to a new world of change, not only since the Blair/ Brown governments, but since the 2016 Brexit referendum. The multilateral world order is in a state of near collapse. A modernised defence working closely with NATO allies and European partners must once again be the top national priority. Global competition, especially from China, threatens our remaining industrial base. Yet, the capacity of the British state to make radical change happen has been sadly weakened by the onward march of ‘proceduralism’ and the political failures of the last decade.
If you are interested in becoming director of Progress, you should send an application letter and CV by email to the Progress chair, Lord (Roger) Liddle.
Applications will close at 12 noon on Friday November 20th, with interviews to be arranged quickly thereafter. If you do not hear from us, you should assume we have decided not to take forward your application. However, your application should include your phone number so that you can be contacted for further briefing.