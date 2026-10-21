Our Moral and Economic Duty to Make the Labour Party the Party of Work: A Report by Lord Walker of Broxton

How can Labour make Britain the party of work, growth and opportunity?

In a new paper for Progress, Lord Walker of Broxton OBE sets out a bold agenda for making work pay, boosting business investment and tackling Britain’s productivity challenge.

With the Budget approaching, Walker argues that Labour’s ambitions for progressive change can only be realised through a stronger, more productive economy. Better public services, rising living standards and greater opportunities across the country depend on creating the conditions for businesses to invest, grow and create jobs.

He challenges the government to move beyond short-term economic fixes and tackle the structural barriers holding Britain back. From making it easier for employers to recruit and helping more people move into sustained employment, to incentivising investment in skills and new technology, Walker argues that the tax and welfare systems must do more to reward work and drive growth.

At its heart, this is an argument about Labour’s future: building an economy that delivers tangible improvements in people’s lives while providing the foundations for lasting progressive change.